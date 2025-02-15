Turk robbed after meeting ‘attractive’ woman on Pattaya beach

Man tells police she made off with B25,000 in cash and other items after they went back to his room

A 56-year-old Turkish man appears distressed at the Muang Pattaya police station on Saturday after reporting 25,000 baht stolen by a woman he met on the beach. (Photo supplied)

A 56-year-old Turkish man has reported that about 25,000 baht was stolen by a Thai woman he met on Pattaya beach in Chon Buri province.

The Turkish national, identified only as Nevzat, reported the theft to police at the Muang Pattaya station around 3am on Saturday.

He told investigators that he found the woman attractive and agreed to take her back to his hotel for a fee.

However, after he took a bath in his room, he discovered that she had left.

Unable to reach her by phone, he discovered that 4,000 baht in cash, along with about US$600 in various currencies and several personal items were missing. The stolen assets were valued at around 25,000 baht in total.

Realising he had been robbed, Mr Nevzat sought assistance from the police. Authorities have documented the crime and are working to locate the unidentified woman for legal action.