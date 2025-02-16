Police apprehend man linked to Kamphaeng Phet family murder

A suspect in the murder of three family members, whose bodies were found in their pickup truck in Kamphaeng Phet recently after being missing for about a month, has been arrested.

Khlong Khlung police arrested a man on Friday, identified only as Siwakorn, in connection with the murder of a family of three missing since Jan 11, a police source said.

The victims were identified as Wongsakorn Hongsakrai, 37, his wife Nanthakarn Nachee, 35, and their seven-year-old son.

Their bodies were discovered inside a pickup truck, covered with a large canvas, and parked on an abandoned property. All three had been shot in the head.

Initial investigations revealed the victims were killed with a modified BB gun.

Mr Siwakorn was brought in for questioning and admitted to having pawned a BB gun with Wongsakorn, one of the victims.

Police believe this was the weapon used in the crime.

Although the suspect initially refused to cooperate, after an intense overnight interrogation, he confessed to participating in the crime and claimed three other individuals were involved.

The other suspects were identified only as Mr Nirut, Mr Chainarong, and Mr Ke.

Mr Siwakorn claimed the murder was not premeditated but resulted from a dispute over a loan.

On the day of the incident, Mr Siwakorn arranged to meet Wongsakorn to request a 100,000-baht loan. However, Wongsakorn changed his mind and refused to lend the money.

Mr Siwakorn and Mr Nirut then got into the victim's car along with Wongsakorn's wife and their son, hoping to negotiate further. When Wongsakorn refused again, Mr Siwakorn shot him dead in anger.

As they attempted to dispose of the body, the victim's wife fought back, trying to grab the gun. In the struggle, the firearm accidentally discharged, killing the boy. Mr Siwakorn then decided to silence the mother.

The two later sold the victim's gold necklace for 120,000 baht at a gold shop. The shop owner has cooperated with the police.

A background check revealed Mr Siwakorn had previous charges related to property crimes and violations of the Firearms Act.