Govt has high hopes for 'Smart Health Cabins'

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin

The Ministry of Public Health plans to expand its "Smart Health Cabin" initiative to enhance the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme and make medical care more accessible.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Saturday the all-in-one health check up kiosks, unveiled last week at Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi, are an innovative solution designed to support the government's "30-baht treatment anywhere" policy. This is especially true in areas with fewer hospitals and clinics that cardholders could visit.

Under the scheme, people with minor ailments can consult doctors via telemedicine services and receive medication free of charge from cabin-style pharmacies housed near their homes. The scheme covers 42 medical conditions.

Mr Somsak said the Smart Health Cabins will also alleviate the workload of medical personnel.

During the day, they reduce the burden on outpatient units, and at night help ease the workload of emergency rooms, allowing medical staff to focus on critical cases.

He said the scheme is currently operational at four locations in Bangkok and the ministry will extend it to over 900 hospitals under the Ministry of Public Health across the country.