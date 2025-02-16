Dept passes the buck on controversial golf course in Pak Chong

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

The saga over the land title deed for a controversial golf course in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, owned by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, should be directed to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), says the Land Department head.

The title deed was originally issued under its scheme, Pornpoth Penpas, director-general of the Department of Lands (DoL), said on Saturday.

Mr Pornpoth made his remarks in response to claims the land overlaps with that designated for Agricultural Land Reform, adding Mr Anutin had met him on Friday to verify whether his understanding of the land ownership rights was correct.

Claims of irregularities surrounding the title deed have emerged in the media. However, Mr Anutin earlier told reporters he was highly cautious about his investments, stressing the land had changed hands six to seven times.

He said he bought it from villagers with legitimate title deeds, completed proper transfers and paid transfer fees.

Mr Anutin said if there was an issue with the title deed's issuance 60 years ago, the authorities should deal with the officials responsible at that time.

And if an error is proven, the DoL must provide compensation based on market value.

Mr Pornpoth said the plot of land where the golf course is located was legally acquired from villagers who lived in the area.

However, he explained, the piece of land consists of over 1,000 plots allocated by the MSDHS for a self-help settlement project since 1972.

Under regulations, after five years of use, the land could be converted into Nor Kor 3 status land and later upgraded to a land title deed under the Land Code.

Once villagers obtained the title deed, they were allowed to sell it after five years.

Asked whether the golf course land overlapped with the land designated for agriculture under the Agricultural Land Reform Office, Mr Pornpoth said any inquiries regarding overlapping land should be directed to the MSDHS, not the DoL as the title deeds were issued based on the settlement project under the MSDHS.

Regarding the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives' plan to invite the DoL to inspect the site, he said such an inspection would not be of any use.

In Mr Pornpoth's view, the MSDHS should be the party which explains why the settlement land was expanded to cover that area.