Bombing in Thailand's Deep South injures 7

Narathiwat: Seven people were injured on Friday evening in a bomb attack near a territorial defence unit in Wang district, local officials said yesterday.

The bomb, hidden in a three-wheeled motorcycle, exploded outside the compound around 7.10pm, damaging part of a wall and several parked motorcycles. Traffic in the area was closed for inspection.

Among the injured were three territorial defence volunteers and four residents. All were taken to Wang Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Surveillance cameras outside the Wang district office captured the moment of the blast. The explosion occurred just minutes after the three-wheeled motorcycle was parked.

Police said they are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras to identify those responsible and suspect the bombing was carried out by an insurgent group.