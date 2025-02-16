More workers to get social security

Three more groups of informally employed workers are expected to be included in the social security system next, says deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang.

The Social Security Office (SSO) has proposed including three more groups of workers to improve their access to healthcare and other work-related benefits, he said.

They include workers in the agricultural, fisheries, forestry, and livestock sectors; domestic helpers such as household maids, cooks, personal assistants, helpers, gardeners, gatekeepers, pet caretakers, chauffeurs, and housekeepers; and employees at market stalls, shopping malls, or department stores that have permanent locations and formal lease contracts.

At present, these workers are not covered by the Social Security Act 2017. They are specified in a royal decree as employees of businesses not covered by the law.

He said public hearings on this proposal are being conducted by the SSO. The proposal primarily aims to eliminate disparities in healthcare and other work-related benefits received by workers under the social security system, he said.

When included under Section 33 of the act, these workers will receive the same benefits as their formally employed counterparts.

Beyond healthcare coverage, other benefits they will receive when registered under Section 33 include unemployment insurance, maternity allowances, paternity allowances, and funeral expense payments.