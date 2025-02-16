Foreign tourist crowds spark tension in Pai

This is the life: Backpackers lie in hammocks, swim in waterfalls and bask in the sun, as they sink into the so-called 'Pai hole' in northern Thailand's Chiang Mai province. (Photo: Rosie Leishman)

Mae Hong Son: Amid the mountains of northern Thailand is a hub for backpackers to lie in hammocks, swim in waterfalls, walk along the Bamboo Bridge and bask in the sun, as travellers slowly sink into what's known as the "Pai hole" in Pai district.

However, there could be trouble in paradise with an overpopulation of tourists creating tension for locals.

Once a quiet market village, surrounded by rice fields, hot springs and rivers, Pai is now a thriving hotspot for Thailand's tourists. Famous for its bohemian atmosphere, cheap lifestyle and lively party scene, Pai is a touring backpacker's dream.

Falling into the Pai Hole is a common fate for travellers, who plan to visit for a few days and stay for a lifetime.

Canadian traveller, Alex Chambers, 29, knows what it is to fall into the Pai hole.

"Once you are here you realise just how special Pai is, it becomes very hard to want to leave," says Mr Chambers, who has been to Pai nine times.

The walkable city layout, good, affordable quality food and weather are the key factors that make Pai so special, Mr Chambers says.

Walking around Pai, there are scenes of foreigners scooting around on rented mopeds, waterfall hopping and chasing the iconic sunset at Pai Canyon. "Pai Canyon is a geological wonder," said Mr Chambers.

Tipsy Tubing is another popular Pai activity, where hundreds of travellers pay 250 baht to float down the Pai River on inflatable tubes, stopping at bars along the way. With drinks in hand and many phones sinking in the river, hundreds of backpackers join in Tipsy Tubing every week.

Another unique piece of Pai is the art scene. From live music and tattoo shops to fashion markets, graffiti, flow arts and fire dancing, "the local artists here are incredibly talented", said Mr Chambers.

"All the people who have 'fallen into the Pai hole' are happy to be stuck here and proud to call this place a home," said Mr Chambers.

The booming tourism has turned a once quiet town into the centre of northern Thailand's backpacking scene. Despite boosting the local economy by bringing money into the valley, Pai is also at risk of feeling culturally washed out.

With Pai town overpopulated with foreigners, locals mostly reside outside the central area.

"There is some tension between the locals and foreigners because of clashing cultures," said Mr Chambers.

"The thing that annoys the locals is the behaviour that some foreigners are bringing from their cultures into the valley," he said, with some tourists acting disrespectfully at local shops and restaurants or after alcohol-fuelled activities.

"Being belligerent is not a vibe anywhere but especially not normal behaviour to the local Thais," said Mr Chambers, who said the strain will likely subside when most tourists leave during the upcoming burning season.