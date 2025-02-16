Historic new rights laws fight old bias

Listen to this article

Following the enactment of the Marriage Equality Law, experts say authorities must ensure the effectiveness of the legislation and support the LGBTQ+ community in Thailand.

The issues of how to implement the newly passed law and provide inclusivity for all were discussed at a recent public forum, "Marriage Equality: From Diverse Viewpoint to Effective Legal Implementation", organised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and Thammasat University.

During the forum, academics in gender studies agreed the Marriage Equality Law, which took effect on Jan 23, has brought both positive and negative changes to society.

The law made Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to allow everyone regardless of gender and sexual orientation to register their marriage and receive similar benefits to those of heterosexual couples.

However, there had also been a few teething problems, according to some speakers at the seminar, unearthing prejudices towards this minority group.

Ronnapoom Samakkeerom, a lecturer in Public Health and chairman of the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights, said the move had brought gender equality in Thailand closer to reality and brought many changes in the legal realm as well as demographically.

However, despite the public's positive mindset towards legalising LGBTQ+ family status, the law has also awoken bias and prejudice that has long prevailed in certain sectors.

Mr Ronnapoom cited a recent case of a retired high-rank police commissioner who urged the police to honour their career integrity following a clip spread online of two male police officers in uniform kissing while registering their marriage.

He said he felt disgusted by what he saw, although later backtracked and said it was the display of public kissing in uniform he had found inappropriate.

Mr Ronnapoom said it was an example of "conditional acceptance" where LGBTQ+ are accepted only if they comply with certain conditions.

He said the Marriage Equality Law had also prompted insensitive actions by some state officials, especially during the marriage registration process.

As such, he suggested there should be a centre to receive complaints regarding discrimination by state officials.

Narut Supawantanakul, a lecturer at the Learning Science and Education faculty, said the business sector also needs to consider adjusting staff benefits because of the change in LGBTQ+ family status.

Schools and other education outlets must also show understanding towards students with same-sex parents, and teach a curriculum that raises awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.

"Thailand also must consider the welfare of ageing LGBTQ+," said Akra Metasuk, another lecturer at the Faculty of Learning Science and Education. "The focus should be on those who are single, especially on their mental health," he noted, explaining this group experiences far greater loneliness through living alone.

Today, there are many elderly LGBTQ+ living in unfriendly environments, including with their own families, who have never been accepted for being who they are, he said. "Existing healthcare settings are, meanwhile, not gender inclusive or sensitive," he said.

Transgenders are often put in a ward that does not match their gender identity and have experienced unprofessional treatment by medical staff, which deters them from seeking professional healthcare when needed most.

"Although we have the Marriage Equality law, a law alone cannot change mindsets, especially in healthcare," he added.