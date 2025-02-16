Red smog levels in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan

Thick smog covers Bangkok on Feb 6. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok had the worst level of PM2.5 on Sunday at noon, followed by the adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan where air pollution was also at red levels, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

According to Gistda’s report at 12pm, the level of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) was at 94.2 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours in Bangkok – the highest PM2.5 level in the country. The government-set safe level is 37.5µg/m³.

Nonthaburi had the second highest level of 84.8µg/m³, followed by 77.8 in Samut Prakan. Red levels of PM2.5 are hazardous to health.

People in 14 southern provinces had safe air to breathe, with 10 recording good air quality with PM2.5 levels from 13.5 to 14.6µg/m³. In descending order, they were Chumphon, Phatthalung, Trang, Phangnga, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Satun, Phuket and Krabi.

Four other provinces had good air quality: Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, with PM2.5 levels from 15.1 to 21.9µg/m³.

No provinces had moderate air quality.

PM2.5 was at orange levels (starting to affect health) in sixty provinces. They included Autthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Lamphun, Loei, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nan, Nong Khai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surin, Tak and Udon Thani.

The Gistda map shows hotspots in Thailand and nearby countries at noon on Sunday.