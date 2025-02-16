Three busted for selling e-cigarettes, baraku on Koh Phangan

A Russian woman is arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes and baraku smoking devices on Koh Phangan in Thailand's Surat Thani province on Saturday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested three women – a Russian, a Myanmar and a Thai – for selling contraband e-cigarettes and baraku in two raids on Koh Phangan.

The arrests were part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal goods that had begun days before the Full Moon party was held on Thursday.

On Saturday police and administrative officials raided a cannabis shop named Dons Professional Cannabis in Moo 1 village in tambon Koh Phangan and seized 47 electronic cigarettes, nine baraku smoking devices and 60 boxes of baraku tobacco.

An investigation had found the shop was a major distributor of these prohibited items to tourists on the island, said Pol Lt Col Charoenchai Boon-kliang of the Investigation Sub-Division of Surat Thani Provincial Police.

The team arrested the shop caretaker – identified as Sofia Gaifullina, a 27-year-old Russian – and her Myanmar employee, Sandar Win, 41.

Ms Gaifullina was charged with working without a permit and colluding to sell banned or untaxed goods. Ms Win was charged with working without a permit.

In a separate raid on a used clothes shop in the same area, police apprehended a 55-year-old Thai woman identified as Orapan Thongsong after uncovering 33 e-cigarettes.