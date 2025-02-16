Chinese assistant minister may receive Chinese scam victims at border

Chinese Assistant Public Security Minister Liu Zhongyi, centre, arrives at Mae Sot airport in Thailand's Tak province on Sunday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Chinese Assistant Public Security Minister Liu Zhongyi arrived in Mae Sot district on Sunday as observers expected him to escort hundreds of Chinese victims of call scam gangs back to their homeland.

Senior officials in Tak were informed of Mr Liu’s visit as late as Sunday morning, and his schedule in Mae Sot district was classified. General officials knew only that Mr Liu would be in Mae Sot until Monday or Tuesday.

According to sources, Mr Liu travelled from Myanmar to Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on Sunday morning. From Don Mueang, he took a Nok Air flight to Mae Sot. His delegation comprised 26 officials.

It is Mr Liu's second visit to Mae Sot district bordering Myanmar. Earlier he met senior Myanmar officials and officers in charge of suppressing call scam gangs and human traffickers in Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy.

About 260 foreigners who were victims of call scam gangs were released and crossed the border to Tak last week.

Sources said that about 600 Chinese victims of call scam centres would be the first group that Mr Liu would receive for their repatriation from Mae Sot.

According to sources, Mr Liu crossed the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sot on Sunday afternoon to visit Myawaddy. He was to return to Mae Sot Sunday evening and stay at a local hotel. Rescued Chinese victims were likely to board a plane in Mae Sot to return to China right away.

Mr Liu also visited Mae Sot late last month.

The Chinese government’s actions against call scam operations in Myanmar apparently followed the disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing who was reportedly lured to Myawaddy from Thailand by such a gang. He was returned to Thailand with a shaved head.

Many victims have told authorities that Chinese gangs operated scam centres in countries bordering Thailand.