Poll suspects local official involvement

Most Thais support the government's decision to cut off utilities to Myanmar to combat call-centre gangs and believe the illegal operations receive assistance from Thai state officials, says a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The Nida poll was conducted on Feb 10-11 among 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations nationwide.

Asked about the government's war on scam gangs, 70.54% said they totally agreed with the government's move to cut off utilities to areas where scammers are believed to operate in Myanmar. In addition, 21.07% somewhat agreed, 5.34% somewhat disagreed, and 3.05% strongly disagreed.

On how whether the measures were likely to be effective, 60.92% said to a certain extent, 17.71% a lot, 15.95% very little and 5.42% thought they would have no impact at all.

Regarding rumours of collusion by Thai officials in Myanmar, 69.85% said there definitely were, 26.87% were not sure and only 3.28% said they were sure no Thai officials were helping the call centre scammers.

Asked which group was bigger -- people being duped into working for call centre gangs or those working voluntarily -- the answers were as follows: 49.77% believed the two groups were likely equal in number, 25.80% said most people went voluntarily to Myanmar to work for scammers.