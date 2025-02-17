Kanchababuri MP petitions for land to be returned to locals

Listen to this article

A Kanchanaburi MP has objected to a decree designating restricted land areas in four of the province's districts, in an attempt to return land ownership rights to locals.

Akaranun Khankittinan, Pheu Thai MP for Kanchanaburi, last month submitted a petition to the House asking for a study into problems caused by the decree affecting Muang, Wang Khanai, Baan Tuan, and Wang Ka districts.

The decree, which came into effect in 1938, designates at least 3.5 million rai of land -- about 3 million rai in Kanchanaburi and 500,000 rai in Ratchaburi -- for military purposes to preserve a specific bamboo species for a local paper manufacturing plant run by the Thai army, the petition says.

Mr Akaranun said the paper factory that used this kind of bamboo has been defunct since 1982, which means the purpose of conserving the 3.5 million rai outlined in the decree has ended. Society has also drastically changed, he said, with the population now 10 times higher than it was 87 years ago.

Mr Akaranun said many locals had complained to him regarding problems caused by the decree, especially not being able to claim ownership rights of their ancestors' land.

The decree should be updated to benefit the public and foster economic stability. Mr Akaranun's petition was signed by 20 MPs.