Shift focus to wealthier older demographic: expert

Listen to this article

A Thammasat University scholar is urging the government to focus on attracting older tourists who tend to stay longer in the country and have higher spending power.

The government has declared 2025 as the year of "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports", aiming to attract 40 million international tourists and generate at least 3 trillion baht in revenue this year.

The initiative aims to promote world-class concerts, performances and sporting events with the support of partners in multiple sectors to position Thailand as a leading global tourism hub. Measures will also be taken to enhance safety and convenience for travellers.

Assoc Prof Saifon Suindramedhi, dean of Thammasat University's College of Interdisciplinary Studies, said the initiative's goal of receiving 40 million visitors and making 3–3.5 trillion baht in revenue is achievable.

She said Thailand welcomed about 35.5 million tourists last year, so reaching the government's new target would require just an additional 5 million visitors.

However, she pointed out the programme still follows traditional tourism models similar to those used in the past five years, with a focus on music, food and sporting events.

These attractions, she said, primarily draw younger travellers who tend to stay for shorter periods and spend less than older tourists. She suggested the government also focus on high-spending tourists who can stay in the country for longer, particularly retirees.

Assoc Prof Saifon also advocates the creation of an ecosystem that supports senior travellers through friendly urban design and policies that cater for them.

"Senior tourists don't need to visit many places in one day," she said. "They may go to one or two places a day and prefer small or secondary cities over major urban centres.

"They seek comfort, relaxation and a sense of security," she added. "They may look for a place with an infrastructure that supports their needs, including elder-friendly hotels, accessible healthcare services and welcoming local communities."

She said local communities play a key role in the sustainable tourism sector, adding many travellers seek cultural experiences and locals can deliver.