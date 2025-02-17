Highest smog levels in Thailand's North

Park rangers battle a fire in Chiang Mai province on Monday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Levels of ultrafine dust peaked in several northern provinces, including Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, on Monday morning, while air quality in the South was reported as good to very good.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 10am, that unsafe levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) were within the orange range (starting to affect health) at 37.9 to 57.6 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the previous 24 hours. The government-set safe level is 37.5µg/m³.

The northern province of Lamphun recorded the highest level of 57.6µg/m³, followed by 57.4 in Lampang, 55.5 in Phrae, 55.2 in Chiang Rai, 53.5 in Phayao, 53.2 in Phetchabun, 53.1 in Tak, 52.7 in Uttaradit, 52.4 in Chiang Mai, 52.3 in Nan, 51.4 in Mae Hong Son, 49.9 in Sukhothai, 49.6 in Phitsanulok and 49.2 in Kamphaeng Phet. All these provinces are in the North.

Other provinces blanketed by orange levels of PM2.5 were, in descending order, Loei, Mukdahan, Phichit, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Nakhon Phanom, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Udon Thani, Prachin Buri, Khon Kaen, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen, Uthai Thani, Roi Et, Surin, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Sa Kaeo, Ratchaburi, Chachoengsao, Kalasin, Nakhon Sawan, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram, Bueng Kan, Lop Buri and Nakhon Pathom.

Fourteen areas in the Central Plain and the East had moderate air quality, in descending order of PM2.5 levels, Chai Nat, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Sing Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Trat, Nonthaburi and Rayong provinces, and also Bangkok.

Ten provinces, mostly in the South, had good air quality, namely in descending order of PM2.5 levels Narathiwat, Yala, Samut Prakan, Songkhla, Pattani, Satun, Phangnga, Krabi, Phatthalung and Phuket.

Five southern provinces had very good air quality, namely Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Surat Thani and Trang.