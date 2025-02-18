Thai casino bill scrutiny concluded

Listen to this article

The Council of State, the government’s legal advisory body, has completed its scrutiny of the Entertainment Complex Bill, and an online public hearing will be held until March 1 so that parties can express their concerns before it is sent to parliament.

“Even though the Council has amended some points in the bill, it has added some minor technicalities, such as the specification that only 10% of an entertainment venue will be a casino,” said Atavit Suwanpakdee, chairman of an advisory board to the Minister of Industry. “However, it is still unclear how many locations will be chosen and in which regions.”

He said that he agrees with the opening of a full-service entertainment complex, but the proportion and size must be clearly defined. If an entertainment complex can be opened in any area of the country, there must be measures to prevent future problems, he said, referring to gambling addiction and other social problems.

“Writing a law like this [can be difficult as it can create social problems],” he said.

According to the Council’s website, the online public hearing will be held from Feb 15 until March 1.

The bill states that an entertainment complex may contain various types of businesses, including hotels, shopping malls, theatres, meeting venues and a casino.

It also states that the physical size of a casino must not exceed 10% of the total land on which an entertainment complex is situated. If the casino is located inside a building, it can only take up 10% of the building’s area, the bill says.

A fence or entrance gate must separate a casino area from other business establishments. There must also be a control protocol at casino entrances and exits to check the identities of patrons before they enter or leave.

Passports, national identity cards and other forms of identification will be checked.

Thanakorn Khomkrit, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, said that the bill states a casino inclusion requirement for entertainment complex operators to follow.

He also raised concerns about a lack of governance and checks and balances in the bill.

“Amending a bill is similar to writing a blank cheque,” he said. “The Council’s law-making process is now in question for me. [It is unclear] whether the Council has made the law strict or loose.”

Chittawan Chanagul, an economics lecturer at Kasetsart University, said that many international studies showed that legalising casinos in developing countries may cause social and economic problems.

Some communities where casinos are located will see families failing and gambling and crime problems on the rise, he said.

She noted one research report on countries in Southeast Asia that have legalised casinos.

“There are serious crimes, such as in the Philippines, where there have been robberies, murders and [extortion],” she said. “It is noted that legalising casinos will eventually lead to various social problems.”

In addition, some casino businesses are involved in human trafficking and forced labour, she said, citing research.

“Having casinos in developing countries where there are crisis levels of corruption, which is the cause of ineffective law enforcement, will lead to money laundering, murder, rape, ransom,” she said. “All of these things will have a ripple effect that will prevent the economies of these countries from growing because the environment is not conducive to investors coming into the country.”

Meanwhile, members of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand, Thai People Protecting the Monarchy and the Dhamma Warrior Legal Foundation submitted a petition against the Entertainment Complex bill on Monday at the Council’s head office on Phra Arthit Road.

Their petition was received by Ratchani Sungthong, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council of State.

Pichit Chaimongkol, one of the protest leaders, said the groups do not want any casinos established in Thailand.

“Thai laws are not strictly enforced, no matter how good the laws are. If the bill [becomes law], there will be a loophole for shady businesses to use the casinos for money laundering,” he said.

“We will object to the law as much as possible. We will protest at Government House if it is submitted to the cabinet and submit objections to political parties to show our stance.”

Atavit: Unclear how many locations

Thanakorn: No blank cheques