Fasting seen as the key to wellness during Ramadan

Distinguished guests at the 'Wellness for Ramadan: The Science of Wellness and Ramadan, the Balance of Faith and Health' forum organised yesterday by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS). From left, BDMS President Dr Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alsuhaibani, Vice President of the Central Islamic Council Prasan Sricharoen, House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, Sheikhul Islam Arun Boonchum, Indonesian Ambassador Rachmat Budiman and BDMS Wellness Clinic CEO Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun.

Fasting during Ramadan is a time to train the mind, strengthen body endurance, and improve self-control by abstaining from food and water.

In addition to being a religious practice among Muslims, fasting also plays an important role in health by helping the body to recuperate and stimulating the detoxification process, a wellness expert said.

"In the medical realm, Ramadan fasting also aligns with the popular wellness practice: intermittent fasting, which helps promote discipline in eating," said Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) Wellness Clinic.

"In addition to reducing excessive eating, fasting also has many beneficial effects on the body, from helping to reduce blood pressure and blood fat levels to reducing inflammation in the body and promoting the efficiency of insulin performance," he said.

Dr Tanupol was speaking at a forum, "Wellness for Ramadan: The Science of Wellness and Ramadan, the Balance of Faith and Health," organised by BDMS on Monday to promote good health for Muslims during the holy month.

Parliament Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matta and Sheikhul Islam (Chularajmontri) Arun Boonchom also presided over the event.

During the forum, Dr Tanupol cited international studies which revealed many proven health benefits from fasting during Ramadan.

However, he said it is also very important for people to maintain a good balance of physical and spiritual health during the period, urging everyone to strengthen their bodies.

He said that the first meal of the day during Ramadan should not be overlooked, as the level of cortisol hormone, which plays a vital role in the body, usually peaks between 2-3am.

"Fasting is an effective way to burn excessive fat, especially from sugar and carbohydrates. Currently, obesity and overconsumption is a major cause of non-communicated diseases (NCDs) in the world," he said.

He cited a figure that 384,000 Thai people died a year from NCDs, or 77 deaths per day. Meanwhile, medical research from Oxford University found that 80% of participants who have changed to healthy eating behaviour could prevent NCD development.

He suggested that a meal during Ramadan should be balanced between protein, fat, and carbohydrates, adding that fibres should be two parts of a meal.

He recommended that people participating in Ramadan drink enough water and avoid caffeine beverages.

Meanwhile, growth hormones will be active at night from 10pm helping rejuvenate the body.

So early sleep is highly recommended for empowering its function, he said, adding that sugar and carbohydrates should be avoided before bed as they would deter the body's proper function.

Mr Wan said that Ramadan is not only a period of fasting but also enhances spiritual wellness.

"Good health is not available to buy. We must do it by ourselves," he said.

Arun Boonchom said that prevention is better than medical treatment. Fasting during Ramadan is a way to look after the body in a balanced way, as mentioned in God's teachings.

Paramaporn Prasarttong-osoth, chairperson of the BDMS executive committee, said the BDMS Wellness Clinic recognises the importance of holistic healthcare, including the body, mind, and spirit, which play an important role in maintaining a balance of health and happiness at Ramadan.