Lao PM to visit this week

Listen to this article

Sonexay: First official visit

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone will visit Thailand on Thursday to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The ministry said on its website that the planned visit comes after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra formally extended an invitation to the Lao PM to visit the country. It would be Mr Sonexay's first official visit to Thailand since becoming prime minister. Both parties will discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relationships in various areas, including trade, connectivity and people-people exchanges.

The leaders will also focus on common challenges, including narcotics, online scams, human trafficking, PM2.5 pollution and the management of shared water resources, according to the ministry.

His visit comes as Thailand and Laos mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Mr Sonexay is scheduled to open the Thai-Lao Business Forum in Bangkok. During his visit, the Lao PM and his spouse will also have an audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen.