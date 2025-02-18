New durian checks to keep China happy

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is confident that Thai durians will remain China's top choice after tightening its food safety and contamination screening processes.

Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said after an official visit to China earlier this month that she met with Sun Meijun, Minister of The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), to discuss Thai fruit imports.

Thailand is the number one fruit exporter to China, she said, with Thai durian having the largest market share in China at 57%.

According to Ms Narumon, Thailand exports at least 130-140 billion baht worth of durian each year. The value is expected to grow in 2025.

Regarding a report on contamination of the Basic Yellow 2 (BY2), a carcinogenic food colouring substance, in Thai durians exported to China, she said the Department of Agriculture (DoA) was instructed to follow pre-export screening measures as requested by the GACC.

The National Fruit Product Development and Management Policy Committee, or the Fruit Board, was also ordered to help screen for BY2 and other carcinogenic substances, such as cadmium, and insects, and put laboratories on standby to conduct contamination inspections.

She said at least five laboratories have been told to prepare for the task, but more are required due to the ever-growing demand for Thai durians, which contribute at least 100 billion baht towards annual revenue.

In a related update, Ms Narumon said the ministry had prepared a quarantine facility for livestock in Chiang Rai as part of its attempt to export Thai beef and live cattle to China.

She said the ministry has attempted to export cattle products to China since 2019 but faced obstacles as Thailand is on the watch list for outbreaks of hand, foot, and mouth disease in animals.

Measures to ensure cattle health standards, including quarantine, have been launched and included in the cattle export report to GACC last year.

According to Ms Narumon, the camp provides physical examinations for exported cattle before they are shipped along the Mekong River or taken by rail to China route.

A committee working on national policy of beef cattle and buffalo product development, or the Beef Board, also approved the procurement of more vaccines, aiming to increase the efficiency of disease protection in cattle stocks from 50-60% to 100%. Ms Narumon added.