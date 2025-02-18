Rama II roadworks to finish 'this year'

All construction projects along Rama II Road, also known as Highway 35, will be completed by the end of the year, according to the Transport Ministry.

The first -- the Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Outer Ring Road expressway project, which is under the supervision of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) -- is about 87% completed, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Monday.

He said all the work is expected to be finished by November this year.

While the work is progressing ahead of schedule, the ministry has ordered construction to be expedited to ensure it can be wrapped up by the end of the year, he said.

The second -- the elevated Ekkachai-Ban Phaeo Intercity Motorway 82 (M82) project, which spans 25 kilometres -- is also making good progress, he said.

The section between Bang Khuntian and Ekkachai is about 98% complete, while the Ekkachai-Ban Phaeo section is about 70% complete, Mr Suriya said.

Although the actual construction will be completed this year, authorities are in the process of finding a private company to co-invest in the highway's systems, which should be done by next year, he said, before adding the M82 is expected to open by the end of 2027.

Given the scale of the ongoing construction along Rama II Road, Mr Suriya said the government is taking proactive steps to help reduce PM2.5 pollution in the area.

These include activating a high-pressure misting system in areas where PM2.5 levels exceed 50 microgrammes per cubic metre, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Suriya said improvements to Rural Highway 3004 in Pathum Thani have been completed. The 10.4-km road, which was often heavily congested, now features two lanes going in each direction.

The government hopes it will reduce travel times and enhance road safety.