Unsafe smog levels in North, upper Northeast

Park rangers control a forest fire in Chiang Mai on Monday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Unsafe levels of ultrafine dust were detected in the North and some upper northeastern provinces on Tuesday morning, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

According to Gistda’s report at 8am, three northern provinces were blanketed with red levels (hazardous to health) of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5).

Phrae had the highest level at 85.6 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the previous 24 hours.

Two other provinces with red levels were Lampang (81.8µg/m³) and Lamphun (76.3). The government-set safe level is at 37.5µg/m³.

Twelve other provinces were shrouded with orange levels (starting to affect health) of PM2.5 ranging from 42.1 to 74.5µg/m³.

In descending order, they were Nan, Phayao, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Chiang Rai, Loei, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Mae Hong Son. Only Loei and Nong Bua Lamphu are in the Northeast. The ten other provinces are in the North.

Sixty-one of the 76 provinces as well as Bangkok had moderate, good or very good air quality.

The capital and 29 provinces had good air quality. They included Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Saraburi and Trang.

Eighteen provinces had very good air quality with PM2.5 levels ranging from 7.4 to 14.5µg/m³.

In descending order of the dust levels, the provinces were Yala, Nonthaburi, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ang Thong, Samut Songkhram, Chumphon, Ranong, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Phuket, Satun, Phangnga, Krabi, Narathiwat and Pattani.

The Gistda map shows unsafe levels of PM2.5 in orange and red colours on Tuesday morning.