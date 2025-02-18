New 1st-class bus service from Bangkok airports to Hua Hin, Pattaya

A sign directs passengers to bus services at Don Mueang airport. (File photo)

State-run Transport Co will launch a first-class bus service from Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports to Hua Hin and Pattaya on March 8.

Managing-director Atthawit Rakchamroon said on Tuesday there would be four round trips daily between Don Mueang airport and Pattaya. Each trip was 162 kilometres and would take two-and-a-half hours. The fare would be 155 baht.

There would be two round trips daily between Don Mueang airport and Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan, a distance of 216km per trip. The fare would be 200 baht each way and would take three-and-a-half hours.

There would be four round trips between Suvarnabhumi airport and Pattaya. Each trip was 127km and would take two hours, and the fare would be 122 baht.

Tickets would be on sale in the passenger terminals of both airports, Mr Atthawit said.