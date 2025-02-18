Thai police chief vows crackdown on unruly expats

Israelis living in Pai draw torrent of criticism online, but PM says some stories are false

Four Israelis who broke into and vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province prepare to board a flight after being deported from Thailand. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Thai police chief Kittharath Punpetch has set a seven-day deadline for officers to investigate foreign nationals living in Pai district of Mae Hong Son for alleged illegal activities and causing public disturbances.

The order comes amid a growing number of complaints directed at Israelis living in the northern tourist town, which has also led to misinformation circulating online.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday dismissed reports that many Israelis who settled in Pai had posted signs to ban Thais from entering their properties.

Another more conspiracy-minded post said some Israelis viewed Pai as a new “promised land” and that more than 30,000 had moved to the district.

“Hold on a moment,” Ms Paetongtarn said. “We’ve already verified that this is not true.”

The actual population of Israelis in Pai is estimated to be around 3,000, according to local media reports.

The popularity of Pai with Israelis is such that a chabad — Hebrew for community centre — has been built not far from the local police station. It serves as a multi-purpose gathering place where Jewish religious services are also held.

Some local residents, however, have complained that a lot of noisy parties are also held at the Chabad of Pai.

Some Thai restaurants in the town have reportedly banned Israelis.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to visit the community next week to get a better idea of what is going on, said Ms Paetongtarn.

Pol Gen Kittharath, meanwhile, has ordered officers nationwide to look into reports of foreigners behaving badly in many areas. Some had violated the law by creating public disturbances as well as being involved in activities that might tarnish the country’s image and national security, said Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.

The national police chief ordered the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Provincial Police Regions 1-9 to work with the Immigration Bureau to investigate foreign nationals and groups who acted inappropriately. They have been told to report information to the Combating Transnational Criminals and Illegal Immigrants Center, which would draw up an operational plan to crack down on them, said Pol Lt Gen Achayon.

All police stations were also asked to investigate whether appropriate legal action was taken against foreign nationals found violating the law, said the police spokesman. The police chief has given them a seven-day deadline to respond.

The Immigration Bureau has also been asked to consider revoking permits of foreign nationals whose behaviour posed a risk to society, affecting peace and public safety.

The Tourist Police Bureau, meanwhile, has been asked to launch public relations campaigns to create awareness of a good tourism image.

In Pai, residents in recent weeks have reported a string of incidents involving Israeli nationals. The most widely publicised one involved four Israelis who vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital after barging in to see a compatriot who was being treated there after a motorcycle accident.

The four were fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked and subsequently deported to Israel. They have also been permanently barred from entering Thailand again, said Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyaluck, head of the Immigration Bureau.