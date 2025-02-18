Man slaps nurse in ICU entry dispute

Listen to this article

The man in an orange shirt slaps a nurse while another tries to stop him on Sunday at Rayong Hospital in Rayong province. (screenshot)

Rayong Hospital is seeking the prosecution of a man who twice slapped a nurse's face after his daughter was denied entry to an intensive care unit where her ailing grandmother was being treated.

The grandmother was stricken with influenza A and the nurse said the child would be at risk of infection if she went in to see her.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 6.30pm in Rayong Hospital in Muang district. The alleged assault was recorded by a security camera and the video posted on Facebook by Thanakrit Jitareerat, vice-minister for public health.

It showed a man dressed in an orange T-shirt and shorts talking to nurses, and then suddenly slapping one of them in the face, twice, and missing with an apparent third slap attempt.

According to a post on the Facebook page Drama-addict, the family was visiting the grandmother, who had been hospitalised with influenza A. The man, whose name was not revealed, wanted his daughter to go in and see her grandmother. The nurse denied permission, saying it would be too dangerous for the child's own health.

Dr Surawit Sakdanupap, a senior provincial health official, said that upon being informed of the incident he called a meeting with the staff involved and the hospital management.

The hospital issued a statement on Tuesday saying it had already filed a complaint with Muang Rayong police and would pursue the offender's prosecution. Police had been given a copy of the video showing the assault, the hospital said.

Police said the man came to the station and admitted to attacking the nurse. He alleged the nurse used bad language in speaking to him and his daughter. He and his family were worried about the grandmother's conditionand he had become angry when his daugter was refused entry.

Police said he would face legal action.

The hospital has ordered a review of safety measures for employees and said it would provide appropriate assistance and compensation to those staff who were affected.