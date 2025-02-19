China in favour of blackout

Listen to this article

China has urged the government to maintain its policy of cutting off power, energy and internet across the border in Myanmar to pressure its government and ethnic groups to suppress scam gangs.

The issue will be discussed today at a meeting between China's Assistant Minister for Public Security Liu Zhongyi and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsang, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said yesterday that Chinese authorities have also come up with a set of measures to tackle Chinese call scam gangs based in Myanmar.

One involves setting up a three-country joint mechanism with Thailand and Myanmar, with more members included in the future, Maj Gen Thanathip said.

He added that China also asked Thailand to host a first formal meeting to discuss the anti-scam operation, which Beijing has expressed a willingness to attend.

Maj Gen Thanathip also said that China has asked the Thai government to continue with the disconnection of power, internet and oil supply to some border towns despite the Myanmar government's objections.

"The measure has now delivered tangible results and gained international recognition," Maj Gen Thanathip quoted Chinese authorities as saying.

Chinese authorities have also suggested measures to contain or prevent scammers from relocating to other areas or other countries during the crackdown on their illegal activities, Maj Gen Thanathip said.

He also added that China has also asked Thailand to support efforts to send Chinese nationals trafficked by criminal gangs and forced to work at call scam centres in Myanmar.

China will send its officials to verify Chinese nationals who are victims of human trafficking and call centre scammers and oversee their repatriation from Myanmar to the Thai side of the border until they fly back to their country.

However, Maj Gen Thanathip said that the Myanmar government had asked the Thai government to end the suspension of power, energy, and internet as the measure affected residents in several towns near the boiler rooms, particularly Myawaddy.

"Hospitals there cannot provide treatment to patients as medical equipment cannot function due to power shortages," he said.

Significantly, Maj Gen Thanathip said that from now on, Myanmar authorities will be responsible for repatriating victims of human trafficking and scammers to their countries from the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army and other ethnic groups allied with the Myanmar junta.

Gen Traisak Intarassamee, secretary to the Defence Minister, said that he will relay the proposals from Chinese authorities and the concerns from the Myanmar government to the decision-makers in the Thai government.

He also said that about 200 Chinese nationals rescued from scammers in Myanmar will be sent back home on a China Southern Airlines flight tomorrow.

Choocheep Pongchai, the governor of Tak province, said yesterday that a group of 260 rescued from Myawaddy entered Thailand last week. Most had claimed to be victims of human trafficking.

The victims are from 20 countries, and foreign embassies must send their officials to Tak's Mae Sot district to verify their reasons for travelling to the country and returning them home.