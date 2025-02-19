Crash victim to get payout

Listen to this article

The motorcyclist who hit a South Korean tourist at a pedestrian crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district in late January has been ordered by a court to pay about 240,000 baht in compensation to the victim.

According to Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom, Dusit Kwaeng Court ruled on Feb 15 that the motorcyclist, identified only as Kwanchai, must compensate the victim, identified only as Yoon, a 68-year-old South Korean citizen, for the injuries he sustained as a result of the accident.

The accident took place in front of the Kidney Institute Hospital -- the same location where an ophthalmologist was killed two years ago when a motorcycle struck her while she was crossing the road.

As a result of the accident -- which took place on Jan 23 -- Kwanchai was charged with reckless driving, driving without a valid licence, driving a vehicle without paying the annual road tax, and driving without having an insurance policy that covers accident victims.

In total, the court ordered Kwanchai to pay 240,500 baht in compensation to Yoon, Pol Lt Gen Sayam said. The amount can be paid in instalments of at least 8,000 baht as long as the entire amount is paid to Yoon by September when he is scheduled to leave the country, the court said in its ruling.

Kwanchai was also ordered to pay a fine of 1,000 baht for each offence he was charged with, said the MPB chief.