Transport links connecting South to border set to rise

SONGKHLA: The Transport Ministry plans to improve transport infrastructure between Thailand's southern border and Malaysia with a double-track railway network and a motorway running from Hat Yai to the Sadao border checkpoint, or M84.

Suriya Jungrunreangkit yesterday led delegates from his ministry to join a meeting to follow up on infrastructure development in this southern region province at Hat Yai airport as part of the cabinet's mobile meeting.

Given that the southern region, particularly Hat Yai, generates most of its income through trade and investment, the ministry is focused on developing transport infrastructure that would connect it with Malaysia. It aims to encourage seamless transportation, lessen logistical costs, and increase regional economy, trade, and tourism, said Mr Suriya.

Included in this is the State Railway of Thailand's (SRT) dual-track railway expansion. The SRT is preparing to submit a proposal for three routes located in the southern region to the cabinet for approval, he said.

They are a 168-kilometre Chumphon- Surat Thani route, which costs 30.4 billion baht; a 321km Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla route, costing 66.27 billion baht; and a 45km Hat Yai-Padang Basar route, costing 104.46 billion baht.

They are expected to help enhance railway transportation at the border, which would boost logistics while saving on delivery and energy costs, said Mr Suriya.

The SRT also plans to seek a budget allocation from the 2025 central budget for the 216km Songkhla-Sungai Kolok-Narathiwat route, due to open in 2034.

Mr Suriya said it aims to boost economic development in the deep South area, considering that the Sungai Kolok district is the biggest border trading area.

The other project is the 40.78 billion baht M84 motorway linking Hat Yai with the Thai-Malaysia border. The project is being considered for investment, with construction set to commence between 2027 and 2030, said Mr Suriya.

The ministry delegates also discussed local infrastructure projects in Songkhla.

Mr Suriya said the 9.3-billion-baht eastward Hat Yai bypass is working on land expropriation to ease congestion.