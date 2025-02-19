Foreign tourism at core of casino bill

Listen to this article

Students hold up placards opposing key government policies, including the entertainment complex and landbridge projects, during a rally near the venue of the mobile cabinet meeting inside the Prince of Songkla University's Hat Yai campus in Songkhla on Tuesday. (Photo: Chana Rak Thin)

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Council of State (CoS), has said the focus of the controversial Entertainment Complex Bill is on foreign tourism, with strict measures proposed to exclude most Thais from being complex patrons due to gambling concerns.

Mr Pakorn recently provided an update on changes to the draft bill, saying it is currently in the second review stage. He said the draft is now open for public feedback until March 1 on the CoS website. He said input from the general public will be incorporated into the second deliberation stage.

Mr Pakorn suggested that officials are working swiftly and are on track to present the draft to the cabinet within 50 days of the feedback period winding up.

He clarified that while the powers of the "super board", a policy board overseeing entertainment complexes, remain essentially unchanged, some details have been added to the casino approval and licensing processes.

Regarding a proposal requiring Thai nationals wishing to enter entertainment complexes to have a minimum of 50 million baht in their bank accounts, Mr Pakorn explained the requirement would limit gambling to those with financial means, adding the draft's contents are subject to further review based on the feedback.

"Actually, we don't want the public to be bogged down by this gambling fanfare," Mr Pakorn said.

"[The entertainment complexes] are man-made tourism attractions; that's the focus, not the gambling. I think if we impose strict measures, we might be able to prevent Thais from entering [the complexes] and becoming gambling addicts."

The CoS secretary-general said that despite the heavy public debate surrounding the entertainment complex project, it is the government which decides its fate, regardless of people's disagreements over the issue.

The government is actively pushing forward with the entertainment complex bill, which would allow the opening of casinos within designated entertainment complexes.

It has sparked intense debate, particularly over the issue of whether to allow casinos to be opened.

The CoS established a special committee, led by former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, to review the bill, given its significant political and social impacts. The committee has made several amendments to the bill, including defining the area for casinos within entertainment complexes and ensuring that public hearings are held to assess the social and environmental impacts.

The bill also includes strict measures to prevent issues like prostitution and initiatives to promote local employment at the entertainment complexes. The final draft is expected to be submitted to the cabinet for approval next month.