Kingdom hosts 44th Cobra Gold joint drills

(Photo supplied)

The Cobra Gold joint military exercise 2025 will run from Feb 25 to March 7 in Thailand, with 3,200 US personnel participating.

The opening ceremony will be hosted at Suranaree Camp in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 9am on Feb 25.

Cobra Gold is the largest joint and combined exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States, as well as an example of the strong cooperative relationship with the other participating allies and partners, according to the press statement released by the United States embassy.

The nations represented have worked together on rescue, disaster recovery, and other responses to many real-world challenges and crises in the region.

This year's exercise will consist of three primary events: a command-and-control exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of training events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.

About 30 nations will participate either directly or as observers. Some 3,200 US personnel will join.

"Cobra Gold is a longstanding symbol of the US-Thai defence alliance. The exercise demonstrates our steadfast commitment towards enhancing the critical capabilities and readiness required to address the full spectrum of security challenges in the Indo-Pacific together," the statement read.

This year will be the 44th iteration of Cobra Gold, and it is being co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

The joint security exercise will strengthen the capabilities of participating nations to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations, and enhance interoperability over a range of activities across multiple domains and response to large-scale natural disasters and cyber security threats.