Illegal job seekers arrested near Myanmar border

Illegal migrants, men and women from Myanmar, are rounded up at a forest in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI - Forty-five illegal migrants from Myanmar seeking jobs in Thailand or Malaysia were arrested in Thong Pha Phum district in the early hours of Wednesday.

They admitted having paid up to 70,000 baht each to brokers who had promised them work in inner provinces of Thailand or in Malaysia, police said.

A team of police, soldiers and local officials were dispatched to Vajiralongkorn dam in Thong Pha Phum district about 1.30am, acting on information that illegal job seekers were being smuggled in by boat across the dam reservoir and would land at Ban Khanun Khee pier.

District chief Chakrit Tanphiroon said on arrival at the pier they saw a pickup truck with Kanchanaburi licence plates was already waiting there.

The pickup driver immediately fled, abandoning the truck. A large group of men and woman who were about to board the pickup also fled into the forest. They were subsequently rounded up.

Police said 45 people were arrested. All had entered Thailand illegally from Myanmar. They were tired and said they had slept very little for several days and had not been given any food.

The arresting team provided them with food and drinking water.

During questioning, the detainees said through an interpreter they had been brought into Thailand along a natural border crossing in Sangkhla Buri district and walked to a pier behind a temple where 4 or 5 boats were moored.

They boarded the boats, which brought them to Ban Khanun Khee pier, where the pickup truck was waiting and they were caught.

They had been promised jobs, some in inner provinces of Thailand and others in Malaysia.

Those wanting work in Thailand had each paid brokers in Myanmar 13,000-15,000 baht in fees, depending on the distance to their workplaces. The fee for jobs in Malaysia was 70,000 baht each.

All were taken to Thong Pha Phum police station for legal action and later repatriation to Myanmar.