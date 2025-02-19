Thai farmers protest falling rice prices

Group gathers at Government House to seek urgent support as prices do not cover costs

Farmers from several provinces assemble outside Government House on Wednesday for a rally demanding that the government shore up rice prices. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Farmers gathered at Government House in Bangkok on Wednesday, demanding that the government boost rice prices from the current 6,000 baht to 10,000 baht per tonne.

Farmers from numerous provinces, including Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Suphan Buri, were hoping to meet with the prime minister, the agriculture or the commerce minister to discuss measures to address falling rice prices. Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin came to talk with them shortly after noon.

Farmers in central Thailand have already begun harvesting their off-season rice, but prices have dropped to between 6,000 and 7,000 baht a tonne, compared with 10,000 to 11,000 baht a year ago, resulting in significant losses.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said this week that the recent dip in rice prices was due primarily to external factors, notably India’s resumption of exports and decreased demand from Indonesia and the Philippines.

One farmer from Suphan Buri who joined Wednesday’s gathering said he was waiting for clear government action before harvesting his crop.

Previously, farmers’ representatives from the central provinces submitted complaints to the government through provincial governors.

Last week, farmers from Ayutthaya protested by blocking roads, leading the Ministry of Commerce to announce urgent measures, including having its provincial offices set up rice-buying points.

Another farmer from Phichit said his rice production cost per tonne was 6,000 baht, but he had to sell it for less, mainly because of problems with pests.

In the central region, there are two periods when rice is grown each year, in-season and off-season. Off-season rice is planted in December and harvested in February and March.

A national subcommittee on rice policy and management is reportedly planning to meet on Thursday to address the rice price crisis. The House committee on agriculture is also scheduled to discuss the issue.

Pramote Charoensilp, president of the Thai Agriculturists Association, said the association submitted a letter to the prime minister, the agriculture minister and the commerce minister on Monday.

The letter calls for the government to help farmers via measures, such as compensation of 500 baht per rai for observing the ban on straw burning and an additional 500 baht per rai for low rice prices.

Mr Pramote emphasised the need for direct payments to farmers to avoid middlemen and reduce the risk of corruption.