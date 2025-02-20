City mulls 'integrated' bus terminal

Listen to this article

The Transport Ministry is considering moving the capital's inter-provincial bus terminals to Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal in an effort to ensure a seamless connection for travellers with the city's mass transport network.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said at a meeting with the Policy Monitoring Committee that he had told the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy Planning (OTP) to study the possibility of merging all bus terminals managed by the state-owned Transport Company with the newly built central terminal.

The plan, if approved, will affect three major terminals: Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) in Chatuchak district, which offers services to the North and Northeast; Ekkamai Bus Terminal in Klong Toey district, which covers the eastern provinces; and the New Southern Bus Terminal in Taling Chan district. The OTP will study the impact of the planned move on travellers, as well as on traffic management in and around Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal, said Mr Suriya.

He said the move would turn the central terminal into a transport mega-hub, offering travellers the option to continue their journey on different modes of transport.

The transport minister cited the example of Hakata Station in Fukuoka, a multi-level transport hub where rail passengers can easily connect to buses serving the surrounding region.

"We believe the consolidation of the city's bus terminals to one location will improve the efficiency of our public transport services, making it more convenient, faster and safer for passengers," he said.

OTP director-general Panya Chupanich said the office plans to finalise the concept within the next four months.

In the meantime, the OTP will request a budget to hire consultants to carry out the feasibility study, which will take at least 12 months.

He said the new bus terminal will also be a multi-level building, similar to Hakata Station, with each floor serving as a departure area for services heading to different regions.

The bellow ground area, meanwhile, will serve as an interchange for various buses operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority. It will also feature a waiting area for taxis and ride-hailing services.

The top floor, meanwhile, will be turned into a commercial area featuring restaurants, coffee shops and souvenir shops.

The income from the commercial spaces can be used to maintain the passenger terminal, he said.