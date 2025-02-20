Eight Chinese caught with 91 phones on tour bus

Group stopped in Yasothon also found to have overstayed visas and entered Thailand illegally

Police search a tour bus travelling from Bangkok to Khemmarat district of Ubon Ratchathani, in Yasothon on Wednesday. (Photo: Yasothon Police Station Facebook page)

YASOTHON - Eight Chinese nationals travelling through this northeastern province on a tour bus have been found with 91 mobile phones. They were found to have overstayed and entered Thailand illegally.

The discovery was made when police searched a bus travelling from Bangkok to Khemmarat in Ubon Ratchathani after it stopped at the Yasothon bus terminal in Muang district at about 4am on Wednesday.

They arrested eight Chinese men ranging in age from 20 to 28. Two were found to have overstayed their visas and the others were found to have entered Thailand illegally, police said.

Officers also seized 91 mobile phones found in a bag. The suspects told police through a translator that the phones did not belong to them.

Local media reported that the suspects were believed to be involved in a scam operation and were moving their base to another country amid a major crackdown led by Thailand and China on illegal businesses in border areas.

Police also found two Thai nationals — Ponlawat Ninwiset, 31, and Mongkol Khamkaew, 47 — who admitted to taking turns to drive the bus. They said the Chinese men had boarded the bus in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi province and their destination was Khemmarat, a border district in Ubon Ratchathani province.