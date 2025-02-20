Lam Takhong reservoir at just 22% of capacity

Listen to this article

Fishermen moor their boats at the Lam Takhong reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima, where the water level has dropped sharply to 22% of its holding capacity. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The water level at Lam Takhong reservoir has dropped sharply to just 22% of its holding capacity, local authorities said on Thursday.

The surprising drop at Lam Takhong, one of four main reservoirs in this northeastern province, has exposed a long-underwater section of the old Mittraphap Road at Tha Ngoi village in tambon Nong Sarai of Pak Chong district. Local residents have been taking their cattle to graze in the area.

Local fishermen have been badly affected as their catches have declined. Some have had to turn to digging for bitter shells to earn income.

Boonlai Orbkhongsung, a local fisherman, said the water level in the reservoir has kept dropping every day, making fishing more difficult than usual. Many fish have retreated to deeper water, forcing fishermen to sail farther than before. Even then, their catches have been small.

During normal periods, the water level in the reservoir is high and fish gather in the weedy waters near the edge of the basin, making it easy to catch them, said Mr Boonlai.

Fresh fish from Lam Takhong are in high demand and fish prices are usually quite good. Tilapia, or pla nil, can fetch up to 80 baht a kilogramme while bitter shells can be sold at 40 baht per kg.

Sukhon Temyodying, director of the Lam Takhong river basin operation and maintenance project, said the reservoir currently holds only 71.1 million cubic metres of water, or 22.6% of its capacity. The amount of usable water is just 48.4 million cubic metres, or 16.6%.

Water in the reservoir needs to be carefully managed in order to produce adequate supplies of tap water for people in five districts: Sikhiu, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So, Muang Nakhon Ratchasima and Chalerm Phrakiat, he said.

Mr Sukhon assured that officials would be able to manage water to ensure sufficient tap water for consumption until April 30.

However, he urged local residents to use water economically and conserve whenever possible to ensure maximum benefits until the rainy season arrives and the reservoir starts to fill again.