Israelis under Thai immigration microscope in Pai

Israeli residents and tourists gather for an event at the Chabad of Pai, a Jewish community centre in the northern tourist town. (Photo: Mae Hong Son Immigration)

The Immigration Bureau says it will look into the activities of Israelis living in Pai, their visa and work permit status in response to complaints that have led to tensions in the popular northern Thai tourist town.

Immigration officers have been instructed to work closely with local police in Mae Hong Son province to see if Israelis have been overstaying, working without permission or doing anything else that violated the law, said Pol Col Thanathorn Khamthiang, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3.

Stern action would be taken against those found to be violating the law. Israeli nationals who were granted tourist visas were not allowed to work in the country, he said.

”A preliminary investigation showed no Israelis have overstayed their visas. Many have obtained 60-day visas and could extend their stay for another 30 days, or 90 days in total, which is long enough for tourists,” said Pol Col Thanathorn.

A number of reports have been circulating on the internet about how many Israelis were in Pai. Pol Col Thanathorn said a report that 30,000 Israelis entered Mae Hong Son last year was inaccurate. He cited the latest survey that showed 1,200 to 1,500 Israeli tourists entering the province each month. The number rises in the cool season but never exceeds 3,000 a month, he said.

Immigration police found no Israelis had broken the law during a recent gathering at a community centre that is also used as a venue for Jewish religious observances. About 200 to 300 Israeli nationals gathered there to pray and they later had meals.

Residents of Pai in recent weeks have reported a string of incidents involving Israeli nationals. The most widely publicised one involved four Israelis who vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital after barging in to see a compatriot who was being treated there after a motorcycle accident.

The four were fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked and subsequently deported to Israel. They have also been permanently barred from entering Thailand again.