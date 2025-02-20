Thailand denies Cambodian PM apologised for temple incident

Deputy PM Phumtham says flap over Cambodian patriotic song has been overblown and relations remain good

“The news must be based on facts,” Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai says of the fallout from the Surin temple incident. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Thailand’s deputy prime minister has refuted local media reports that Cambodia’s prime minister apologised after a group of Cambodians provoked tension by singing a patriotic song at a Thai temple near the border.

Phumtham Wechayachai said the media had misrepresented his statement about the response of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to the incident at Ta Muen Thom temple in the northeastern province of Surin.

“Some reports inaccurately stated that I said Prime Minister Hun Manet called me to apologise. This has caused issues on Cambodia’s side as he didn’t do that. The news must be based on facts,” Mr Phumtham said on Thursday.

He explained that Cambodia’s defence minister, who was with Hun Manet at the time, had contacted him and that he spoke with the Cambodian minister about the Feb 13 incident.

People in Thailand agreed that the actions of the Cambodian women at the temple in Surin were inappropriate, said Mr Phumtham. Some Thai soldiers reportedly confronted the women after they sang the song.

Thailand’s Second Army Region filed an official protest but Mr Phumtham downplayed concerns about any more fallout, noting that the incident was minor.

He assured that military officials from both Thailand and Cambodia were able to communicate and resolve issues smoothly.

“What I want to clarify is that Gen Hun Manet did not apologise to Thailand, nor was the issue as critical as some reports suggested. We simply want to maintain smooth relations,” Mr Phumtham said. “Thailand and Cambodia continue to engage in positive discussions at all levels.”