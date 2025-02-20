Cabinet 'unlikely' to back casino entry rule

Requirement would limit gambling to those with financial means

Officials seize gambling chips and cash during a gambling den raid in Nakhon Nayok province on Feb 3, 2025. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration's law enforcement centre)

The latest entry requirement for Thai nationals to enter casinos, as proposed by the Council of State (CoS), is unlikely to gain approval by the cabinet, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

Mr Anutin, also a deputy prime minister, was referring to a proposed requirement for Thais to have at least 50 million baht in fixed deposit accounts for at least six months before being permitted to enter a casino entertainment complex.

"It is difficult for the proposal to win the cabinet's approval," said Mr Anutin, also the Bhumjaithai Party leader.

He said that Bhumjaithai is a government coalition member and will support government policies as long as such they do not harm society.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the CoS, previously said that the requirement would limit gambling to those with financial means, adding the draft's contents are subject to further review based on feedback received.

Mr Pakorn said the bill is currently in the second review stage and is open for public feedback until March 1 on the CoS website. Input from the public will be incorporated into the second deliberation stage, he added.

The CoS official suggested that officials should be on track to present the draft to the cabinet within 50 days of the conclusion of the feedback period.

He said the Entertainment Complex Bill focuses on foreign tourism, with strict measures proposed to exclude most Thais from being patrons of the complex due to gambling concerns.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Thursday that the bill aims to tackle illegal gambling, attract foreign investment and boost the economy.

If the proposed requirement becomes effective, that would mean the majority of Thais would be unable to enter a legal local casino, prompting them to continue visiting illegal gambling dens or casinos in neighbouring countries, he said.

The proposed entry requirement will be discussed again at a cabinet meeting, he added.