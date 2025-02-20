Environment minister highlights green policies

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on speaks at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (Onep) on Wednesday. (Photo: Natural Resources and Environment Ministry)

Environmental policies must align with public needs and promote long-term societal benefits, according to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

Mr Chalermchai was speaking during an event on Wednesday marking the 50th anniversary of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (Onep).

Over 300 representatives from government agencies, private organisations and environmental networks attended the event, which featured the "50 Years of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning: From Vision to Reality" exhibition. The event also held a special award ceremony recognising outstanding personnel for their hard work and dedication.

"Onep plays an important role in driving policies and measures to achieve sustainable development that balances economic growth and social well-being with environmental conservation.

"This requires cooperation among all sectors and government agencies must adapt to changing environmental challenges," Mr Chalermchai said, also the Democrat Party leader.

He stressed that environmental policies should align with public needs and ensure societal long-term benefits.

To achieve the objectives of aligning environmental policies with public needs and promoting societal long-term benefits, three key principles should be followed: strengthening collaboration with all sectors, focusing on public needs and improving efficiency in government services.

Established in 1975 following the National Environmental Quality Promotion and Preservation Act, Onep originally supported the National Environment Board under the Prime Minister’s Office. As environmental issues intensified, new laws expanded its responsibilities.

Now, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Onep continues to protect the environment and support sustainable development in Thailand through effective policies and collaboration with other agencies.