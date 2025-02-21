Social Security Office 'Excessive' spending under fire

The Social Security Office's (SSO) spending, which includes first-class tickets, an 850-million-baht web app and 450 million baht to produce calendars, is facing a barrage of public criticism.

The matter came to light after People's Party Bangkok MP, Rukchanok Srinork, a member of the House committee monitoring budget planning and spending, released information about a 2.2-million-baht trip abroad by SSO officials and its 100-million-baht annual hotline cost.

A six-day, five-night trip for 10 people included two 160,000 baht first-class air tickets, 16,000 baht per night for a five-star accommodation in Japan and 35,000 baht per person for transportation, the panel said.

Other costly expenses include about 850 million baht for the development of a web-based platform and a 450-million-baht budget over eight years, mostly to finance procurement plans, according to the committee.

The matter has sparked a backlash from netizens who complained about the agency's exorbitant spending on overseas trips and the production of calendars which were supposed to be distributed to people. Many questioned the reasons for the SSO's trips to Britain.

Some expressed frustration about calendars they never received, while others called for the sacking of high-ranking politicians and officials for alleged inefficiency.

Meanwhile, labour permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth clarified that everything was above board. The development of the SSO's web app adheres to the Public Procurement and Supplies Management Act, he said.

He said that all procurement and budget expenditures follow legal procedures, with spending approved by relevant working groups, subcommittees and the Social Security Board.

He added that the 66% budget increase over four years was partly due to an upgrade of the web app with a budget allocation of 850 million baht.

"Now, we're upgrading the system for social security subscribers. We're also transitioning from the long-used 'Sapiens' system to an in-house system managed by the SSO."