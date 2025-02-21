Entry rule backing in doubt

The latest entry requirement for Thais to enter casinos as proposed by the Council of State (CoS) is unlikely to be approved by the cabinet, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday.

He was referring to a proposed requirement for Thais to have at least 50 million baht in fixed deposit accounts for at least six months before they are allowed to enter a casino-entertainment complex.

"It is difficult for the proposal to win the cabinet's approval," said Mr Anutin, who also serves as a deputy prime minister.

Mr Anutin, who is the Bhumjaithai Party leader, said the party is a government coalition member and it will support a government policy as long as such a policy does not cause damage to society.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the CoS, previously said that the requirement would limit gambling to those with financial means, adding the draft's contents are subject to further review based on the feedback.

He said the bill is currently in the second review stage. He said the draft is now open for public feedback until March 1 on the CoS website. He said input from the general public will be incorporated into the second deliberation stage.

Mr Pakorn suggested that officials should be on track to present the draft to the cabinet within 50 days of the feedback period's winding up.

He said the Entertainment Complex Bill focuses on foreign tourism, with strict measures proposed to exclude most Thais from being complex patrons due to gambling concerns.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said yesterday that the bill aims to tackle illegal gambling, attract foreign investment, and boost the economy.

If the proposed requirement becomes effective, that would mean the majority of Thais would be unable to enter a legal local casino, and they will continue to visit illegal gambling dens or casinos in neighbouring countries, he said.

He said the proposed entry requirement will be again discussed at a cabinet meeting.