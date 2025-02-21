Moroccan wanted for doctor's murder arrested

An image taken from CCTV footage shows murder suspect Bilal Chefinu catching a flight from Chiang Mai to Hong Kong on Dec 5. (Photo: Chiangmai International Airport CCTV)

The suspected killer of a doctor in Chiang Mai back in December last year has been arrested by Interpol and will be brought to Thailand to face charges of premeditated murder, according to the police.

The superintendent of Chiang Mai police, Pol Col Pratchaya Thisala said on Thursday that the suspect, identified as Moroccan citizen Bilal Chefinu, 30, was arrested at a hotel in Turkey.

He is wanted in connection with the murder of Thitikarn Dulikanon, a doctor and owner of Doctor Sammy Clinic, who was found dead in her clinic in downtown Chiang Mai on Dec 6 last year.

Thitikarn was known to be living at the clinic with Mr Chefinu at the time. CCTV footage showed Thitikarn and Mr Chefinu entering the clinic together on Dec 4. Hours later, he was seen leaving the clinic alone in Thitikarn's car.

The car was found abandoned at Chiang Mai airport.

Thitikarn's body was discovered by a housekeeper on Dec 6.

The victim's sister said she lost contact with Thitikarn on Dec 4 but did not report her as missing because she assumed Thitikarn was travelling with her boyfriend.

An investigation found Mr Chefinu left the country for Hong Kong on Dec 5 aboard AirAsia flight FD515, prompting police to seek Interpol's assistance.

Investigators believe jealousy was the motive for the murder.