Summer starts next week

Motorcyclists take advantage of shade under a BTS train track and skywalk at the busy Ratchadamri intersection to avoid the midday sun on March 18, 2024. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Thailand will officially enter summer next Friday, with temperatures expected to be slightly lower than last year, the weather service said.

This year's summer will span from Feb 28 to mid-May, Meteorological Department director-general Sugunyanee Yavinchan declared on Friday.

Ms Sugunyanee said there would be more moderate temperatures due to a cooler La Niña, which may help reduce heat and bring rainfall up to 20% above average during the three-month period. However, summer rain is likely to be brief and limited to certain areas.

According to the forecaster, this summer is expected to see the mercury ranging between 35°C and 36°C, which is slightly lower than last year's average of 37.5°C.

The department warned that 14 provinces in the northern and northeastern regions should brace for intense heat, with temperatures potentially exceeding 42°C in April, when summer typically reaches its peak.

The provinces expected to experience extreme heat are: