Three suspects arrested, 260kg of ketamine seized in Bangkok

Listen to this article

Three drug suspects, seated, are arrested with 260 kilogrammes of ketamine during a police raid in Bangkok's Khan Na Yao district on Thursday night. (Photo: Min Buri Metropolitan police station)

Police have seized 260 kilogrammes of ketamine and other illicit drugs and arrested three suspects in Bangkok's Khan Na Yao district.

Investigators from Min Buri police station apprehended the men inside a car parked on Soi Ram Intra 99 at Phet Intra housing estate after receiving a tip-off about drug sales in the area. The suspects were identified only as Noppadol, 42, Kittisak, 49, and Sakchai, 29.

Officers then raided a house and a rented room in the area, confiscating 260 kilogrammes of ketamine, 800 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, nine methamphetamine pills, a Colt .38 Super with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition and five mobile phones.

The three suspects were handed over to Bang Chan police station for legal action.