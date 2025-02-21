29 gamblers rounded up in Don Muang raid

Listen to this article

Police raided a gambling den in Don Muang district of Bangkok on Thursday, arresting 29 gamblers and seizing numerous items.

More than 30 officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) and Don Muang station stormed a building on Song Prapha Soi 1 around 3pm.

Many of the gamblers attempted to flee from three rooms on the premises but were subsequently arrested. The group included 10 men and 19 women, said Pol Maj Gen Chottiwat Luangwilai, investigation commander with the MPB.

Three gambling tables and other equipment, high-low dice, decks of cards, three communication radios and more than 10 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and TV monitors were seized.

All of the suspects were held in police custody and charged with illegal gambling.