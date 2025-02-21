Thai students critical after vaping and kratom overuse

Listen to this article

Police inspect a shop in Buri Ram, where three students are in critical condition in hospital with lung damage from heavy use of e-cigarettes and kratom. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Three young students in Buri Ram are reportedly in critical condition in hospital after using e-cigarettes and kratom for two years, according to a doctor who says their lungs have been severely damaged.

The government, meanwhile, has repeated its warning to parents to keep an eye out for “pod toys” — vaping devices that resemble miniature toys such as Japanese anime characters — and have become popular among young people.

A recent Facebook post by Paphawarin Simlakorn, an emergency responder from Don Mon municipality in Satuk district of Buri Ram, featured images of an ambulance transporting schoolchildren from a local school.

According to the post, three students in grades 5, 6 and 8 were suffering from vomiting, chest tightness and breathing difficulties. They were found to have been smoking e-cigarettes and drinking kratom juice for up to two years, which contributed to their health issues, including rapid heart rates and low oxygen levels.

Surasak Koonpak, a clerk working for Don Mon municipality, told reporters on Friday that the Grade 5 and 6 students were sent to Satuk Hospital on Tuesday, while the Grade 8 student was admitted on Thursday. One of them was later transferred to Buri Ram Hospital for further treatment.

There was also a report that a Grade 9 student from the same school, who had similar symptoms, was sent to Satuk Hospital last month.

In response to the incidents, Buri Ram Provincial Police have been investigating sources of illegal e-cigarette and kratom sales in the area. This resulted in the arrest of two suspects, from whom officers seized e-cigarettes, kratom juice bottles and a firearm. Their shop has been open near the school for two years. They also sell their products online.

The Don Mon municipality has been actively educating local communities about the dangers of e-cigarettes and kratom as well as promoting anti-drug sports events.

Despite these efforts, the easy access to these substances via online platforms has made it difficult to control youth usage.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak warned the public about the presence of affordable e-cigarettes resembling art toys, widely known as “Doraemon e-cigarettes”.

These e-cigarettes are targeted at young people, and some of them cost as little as 99 baht, he said.

Mr Anukool also announced that the government is intensifying efforts to combat the illegal sale and use of e-cigarettes, particularly among the young.