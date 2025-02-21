Australian bag-snatchers caught in Phuket

Listen to this article

CCTV video captures two Australians riding a motorcycle on a road in Muang district of Phuket on Wednesday night, when the bag-snatching incidents occurred. (Photo: Chalong police station)

PHUKET - An Australian couple have been arrested for allegedly snatching bags containing valuable items from three foreign nationals in Muang district of this island province.

Police arrested the pair at their room in Muang district at 9.30am on Friday, said Pol Col Ekkarat Plaiduang, chief of the Chalong police station. They were identified only Sam B, 25, and Susan A, 36.

The arrest came after two foreign tourists filed a complaint that two people riding a Honda PCX motorcycle with a Phuket licence plate snatched their bags containing mobile phones and other valuables in front of a convenience store at the entrance of Soi Samakkhi 4 in tambon Rawai at 9.30pm on Wednesday.

An hour later, another woman had her mobile phone snatched by two people on a motorcycle while walking in front of a Thai massage shop along Rawai beach.

Police examined video from closed-circuit television cameras along the route and found the two thefts were committed by the same suspects using the same bike. They then sought court approval to arrest the suspects.

Seized from them were the motorcycle they used and the clothes they wore during the incidents.

The couple were charged with stealing valuables and are being held in police custody for further legal action.