Dead elephant was electrocuted

Listen to this article

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) has lodged a complaint with police seeking an investigation into the death of a wild elephant in Chachoengsao's Tha Takiab district, a local official said.

The complaint follows an autopsy, which showed that the male elephant, weighing about six tonnes and estimated to be around 20 years old, died as the result of electrocution.

The complaint was filed with police at Bo Thong station to initiate an investigation to find those responsible for the death of the animal, which only had one tusk.

The DNP will coordinate with relevant agencies to investigate.

According to the autopsy report, burn marks were found on the elephant's skin and the roof of its mouth, suggesting it came into contact with an electrical source.

Fluid accumulation in the heart and blood congestion indicated that the animal suffered a heart attack caused by electrocution. Its key internal organs, including the liver, spleen, and kidneys, appeared normal.

Found in its stomach was partially digested yellow-green material with a molasses-like scent, and it was believed to have eaten sugarcane shortly before its death.

The elephant's tusk was handed over to the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary for safekeeping, and the carcass was buried in line with standard procedures within the sanctuary.