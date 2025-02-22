Minister praises blitz on drugs

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, third from right, presents some of the narcotics seized from recent drug trafficking cases at Provincial Police Region 1 Headquarters on Friday.(Photo: Royal Thai Police)

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong announced the success of narcotic drug suppression efforts in the Central region after 12 suspects were arrested in three separate cases and 11.6 million methamphetamine pills were seized, among other drugs.

According to Pol Col Tawee, over 8.4 million meth pills recently seized had come from the North, while the other 3.2 million were from the Northeast.

Pol Col Tawee said on Friday that these drugs were not produced in Thailand and had been transported in batches.

Collaborative efforts are ongoing to seal 90% of border areas to prevent drug smuggling, he said.

Five suspects were arrested in the central province of Ang Thong on Tuesday.

The operation stemmed from a drug bust in Saraburi's Phra Phutthabat district last November, with the investigation leading to a drug storage site in Ang Thong.

Police raided the warehouse late Tuesday night and found 8.4 million meth pills hidden in black plastic bags mixed with ginger.

The suspects were nabbed while attempting to flee, and assets, including mobile phones and vehicles worth over 1 million baht, were seized. The confiscated drugs were valued at 160 million baht.

In another case, four suspects were arrested in Lop Buri's Muang district on Wednesday for their involvement in a case last year where the police seized 3.2 million meth pills from a crashed truck in Phatthana Nikhom district.

The investigation also led to the seizure of 3.2 million meth pills, three vehicles, five mobile phones and bank books.

In the third case, also on Wednesday, authorities intercepted two trucks carrying 2.46 tonnes of crystal meth from the north, heading to Pathum Thani.

Three suspects, including one Myanmar national, were arrested.

Since October, Provincial Police Region 1 officers have handled 9,727 narcotics cases, arrested 9,797 suspects, and seized 35.1 million meth pills, 2.87 tonnes of crystal meth, 36kg of ketamine and 273,349 ecstasy pills.