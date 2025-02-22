Cooler summer likely, say weather chiefs

Thailand will officially enter summer next Friday, with temperatures expected to be slightly lower this year.

Summer this year will last until mid-May, Meteorological Department director-general Sugunyanee Yavinchan told media yesterday, adding that temperatures would be more moderate due to a cooler La Niña period.

One effect of this could be an increase of up to 20% in rainfall during the three-month period. However, summer rain is likely to be brief and limited to certain areas.

According to the forecaster, this summer is expected to see the mercury average between 35C and 36C, which is slightly lower than last year's average of 37.5C.

The department, however, warned that 14 provinces in the North and Northeast should brace for a heatwave, with temperatures potentially exceeding 42C in April, when summer heat typically reaches its peak.

There will also be summer storms from time to time, she said, adding that the amount of rain is expected to be 10-20% higher than last year.