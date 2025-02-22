Vaping, kratom blamed for students' hospitalisation

Three young students in Buri Ram are in critical condition after using e-cigarettes and kratom for two years. One doctor said their lungs were now severely damaged, while the government has warned parents to keep an eye out for pod toys that mimic cute Japanese anime characters and are becoming popular among young people.

A recent Facebook post by Paphawarin Simlakorn, an emergency responder from Don Mon municipality in Buri Ram's Satuk district, featured images of an ambulance transporting schoolchildren from a local school.

According to the post, three students in grades 5, 6 and 8 were suffering from vomiting, chest tightness and breathing difficulties. They were found to have been smoking e-cigarettes and drinking kratom juice for up to two years, which contributed to their health issues, including rapid heart rates and low oxygen levels.

Surasak Koonpak, a clerk working for Don Mon municipality, told reporters yesterday that the Grade 5 and 6 students were sent to Satuk Hospital on Tuesday, while the Grade 8 student was hospitalised at the same hospital on Thursday. One of them was later transferred to Buri Ram Hospital for further treatment.

There was also a report that a Grade 9 student from the same school, who had similar symptoms, was sent to Satuk Hospital last month.

In response to the incidents, Buri Ram Provincial Police began investigating the source of the illegal e-cigarettes and kratom on sale in the area. This resulted in the arrest of two suspects, from whom officers seized e-cigarettes, kratom juice bottles and a firearm. Their shop had been open near the school for two years. They also sell their products online.

The Don Mon municipality has been actively educating local communities about the dangers of e-cigarettes and kratom, as well as promoting anti-drug sports events.

Despite these efforts, easy access to these items via online platforms has made it difficult to control youth usage.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak warned the public about the presence of affordable e-cigarettes resembling art toys, widely known as "Doraemon e-cigarettes".

According to him, these e-cigarettes are targeted at young people, and some of them cost as little as 99 baht.

Mr Anukool also announced that the government is intensifying efforts to combat the illegal sale and use of e-cigarettes, particularly among the young.